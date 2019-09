BBC Sport looks back at the story of the 1966 World Cup.

Geoff Hurst's hat-trick in the final at Wembley secured the Jules Rimet trophy for hosts England for the first time as they beat West Germany 4-2.

BBC Radio 5 live's Peter Allen narrates.

Watch Fifa's official series of World Cup films on BBC Two, starting on Saturday 24 May.

