BBC Sport looks back at the story of the 1982 World Cup.

Seven years on from the death of General Franco, a democratic Spain played host.

But it was Italy who would ultimately triumph, with Paolo Rossi powering them to their third World Cup title.

BBC Radio 5 live's Peter Allen narrates.

Watch Fifa's official series of World Cup films on BBC Two, starting on Saturday 24 May.

Available to UK users only.