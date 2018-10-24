BBC Sport looks back at five of the best headed goals in World Cup history.

Robin Van Persie scored a spectacular headed equaliser for the Netherlands in their 5-1 win over holders Spain on the second day of Brazil 2014.

Bulgaria's Iordan Letchkov's stunning diving header to eliminate champions Germany in 1994 features, along with Pele's giant leap in 1970 and Jared Borgetti's sensational backwards header for Mexico against Italy in 2002.

