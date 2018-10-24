England lose the decisive penalty shoot-out 4-3 against West Germany in the World Cup semi-final.

Gary Lineker, Peter Beardsley and David Platt scored the first three penalties for England, but Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle failed to convert their kicks, sending Bobby's Robson's team crashing out of the competition.

The game ended 1-1, with Germany taking the lead through a deflected Andreas Brehme free-kick and Gary Lineker equalising for England with ten minutes remaining.

