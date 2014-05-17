Robson devastated by 'cruel situation'

England manager Bobby Robson says it is a "cruel situation" to be knocked out of the World Cup on penalties.

England lost the decisive penalty shoot-out 4-3 against West Germany. Gary Lineker, Peter Beardsley and David Platt scored the first three penalties for England, but Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle failed to convert their kicks, sending Robson's team crashing out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

The game had finished 1-1, with Germany taking the lead through a deflected Andreas Brehme free-kick and Gary Lineker equalising for England with ten minutes remaining.