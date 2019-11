Northern Ireland's Mal Donaghy is sent off with 27 minutes remaining in their World Cup group game against host nation Spain.

Donaghy appeared to push Jose Camacho on the touchline, while the ball was out of play. The referee then consulted with his linesman, before producing the red card.

Northern Ireland are leading the match 1-0, courtesy of a Gerry Armstrong goal early in the second half.

