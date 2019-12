Watch new Barcelona first-team coach Luis Enrique score against Switzerland at the 1994 USA World Cup.

Spain won this round of 16 match in Washington 3-0 thanks to goals from Enrique, Fernando Hierro and Txiki Begiristain.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player - who scored 12 goals in 62 games for his country - will replace the outgoing Gerardo Martino on a two-year deal at the Camp Nou.