Why has Lennon left Celtic?

BBC Sport's Chris McLaughlin explains why Neil Lennon may have decided to quit Celtic after a four-year stint as boss.

It is understood that the former club captain had been considering his position for some time despite securing a third straight Scottish title.

"The club are in a very strong position and I wish the fans and the club all the very best for the future," the 42-year-old Northern Irishman said in a brief statement that came after a Thursday morning meeting with his representative, Martin Reilly, and ahead of scheduled talks with Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

