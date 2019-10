Former Manchester United owner Malcolm Glazer speaks to BBC Sport's Jonathan Legard in 2006 for the BBC Radio 5 live special 'In Search Of The Glazers'.

Glazer, who died on Wednesday aged 85, took a brief moment to say "hello" and to call the club a "wonderful franchise" that will do "just great."

The American businessman also owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was speaking ahead of the annual NFL owners' meeting in Orlando, Florida.