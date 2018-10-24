Can Arsenal win 13th FA Women's Cup?

BBC Sport's Alex Webb looks ahead to the FA Women's Cup final between Arsenal and Everton on Sunday at the stadium:MK.

The Gunners, who are chasing their 13th cup triumph, may have added incentive to take the title after manager Shelley Kerr announced this will be her final match in charge.

Arsenal's Alex Scott believes the side are now in a "transitional period", while Everton's Jody Hanley says her club are "hungry for more success" after defeating the North Londoners in the 2010 final.

