England manager Roy Hodgson says that his team's preparation for the World Cup in Brazil is now "more tactical than technical" ahead of the Three Lions' friendly against Ecuador on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard will captain an experimental side at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, which is set to include Wayne Rooney in a left-sided role and Manchester City's James Milner at right-back.

England face Honduras in a final warm-up game on Saturday before their opening World Cup match against Italy on 14 June.