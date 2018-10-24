Preparation now tactical - Hodgson

England manager Roy Hodgson says that his team's preparation for the World Cup in Brazil is now "more tactical than technical" ahead of the Three Lions' friendly against Ecuador on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard will captain an experimental side at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, which is set to include Wayne Rooney in a left-sided role and Manchester City's James Milner at right-back.

England face Honduras in a final warm-up game on Saturday before their opening World Cup match against Italy on 14 June.

Top videos

Top Stories

Daniel Ricciardo
Glenn Hoddle
  • From the section Football
England's Joe Denly goes to high-five Adil Rashid in celebration after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Oliver Gildart
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Cardiff City
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
wilson, mane, murray and Pereyra
  • From the section Football
  • Comments