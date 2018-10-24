Nevin: Has Rooney lost his hunger?

BBC Sport's Pat Nevin looks at some of the reasons why Wayne Rooney's place in England's starting line up is being questioned in some quarters.

Rooney's goal in the 2-2 draw against Ecuador on Wednesday took his tally for England to 39 goals in 91 appearances, but came just days after his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes suggested Rooney may have passed his peak.

Nevin believes Southampton's Adam Lallana and Liverpool's Raheem Sterling are challenging Rooney for a starting place in Roy Hodgson's side for their World Cup opener against Italy in Manaus on 14 June.

