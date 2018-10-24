England players Chris Waddle, David Platt and Peter Shilton look ahead to their World Cup semi-final against Germany in Turin.

Germany beat Czechoslovakia 1-0 in the quarter-finals, courtesy of a Lothar Matthäus penalty. England needed extra time to overcome their quarter-final opponents Cameroon, after the game finished 2-2 at full time. Gary Lineker slotted home from the penalty spot in the 105th minute to secure a 3-2 victory.

David Platt admits the Germans are a "very good team" but insists that England are just as strong, saying they will not be "relishing playing us".