Former Brazil striker Ronaldo tells BBC Sport's Gary Lineker about the episode when he suffered convulsions and lost consciousness for several minutes before the 1998 World Cup final in Paris - leading to confusion and controversy in the run-up to the match.

When the initial team sheet was published before the match against France, commentators were stunned to find Brazil's top scorer and talisman was not in the starting XI.

However, a revised team sheet was subsequently issued and Ronaldo did play in the final, which Brazil lost 3-0.

BBC Sport goes behind the scenes with the striker, who went on to win the Golden Boot as Brazil won the World Cup four years later in Japan and South Korea.

