BBC Sport looks back at the last time Spain met the Netherlands at the World Cup, in the final of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal proved the difference as Spain won a bad-tempered clash 1-0 in Johannesburg, to win their first ever World Cup.

The two sides meet again in Salvador on Friday in the opening match in Group B at 20:00 BST, with live coverage on BBC TV, radio and online.

