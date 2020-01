Watch the best bits from the alternative commentary provided by Radio 1's Scott Mills and Chris Stark during Spain v Netherlands.

They were joined by psychic Demian Allan to give their view on the 5-1 win for the Netherlands - click here for the match highlights, while you can watch the full match commentary from Scott and Chris on iPlayer.

Scott and Chris will be back this evening to commentate on hosts Brazil as they take on Mexico.

Available to UK users only.