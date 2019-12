The Netherlands fight back from 2-1 down to claim a hard-fought 3-2 win over Australia in their Group B match in Porto Alegre.

Arjen Robben opened the scoring with Tim Cahill netting a stunning volley 70-seconds later, before Australia took the lead from a Mile Jedinak penalty.

Robin van Persie levelled soon after before Memphis Depay hit the winner 10 minutes later, sending the Dutch top of Group B with six points.

Available to UK users only.