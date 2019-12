Germany's hat-trick hero Thomas Muller is off target for once in training as he accidentally drives the ball into a table of diners.

The Bayern Munich forward - who is currently the World Cup's joint top scorer alongside Robin Van Persie and Arjen Robben - was forced to apologise after apparently hitting one man on the head during shooting practice.

The 24-year-old will hope to re-discover his shooting boots by the time Germany face Ghana on Saturday in Fortaleza.