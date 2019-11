Uruguay's Luis Suarez says it was "like a dream" to score both goals and help his country to a 2-1 win over England in Sao Paulo.

Suarez was making his return after a month out following knee surgery - and it proved to be bad timing for England as his brilliance was the difference in a fiercely-fought encounter.

The Liverpool striker says he had to keep calm and keep his cool to take both his goals and that scoring made him "very happy".

