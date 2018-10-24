Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Clarence Seedorf blame England's defending for their 2-1 defeat against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup.

Two goals from Luis Suarez condemned England to their second straight defeat, and means they now need to comfortably beat Costa Rica in their final group game and hope Italy win their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification.

The three pundits also praised Uruguay striker Suarez, who returned from injury to give his side a crucial win.

