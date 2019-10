Watch the first 100 goals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in 100 seconds.

Brazil's Marcelo was unlucky to open the scoring with an own goal against Croatia in the first game of the tournament.

But it was class and style all the way from fellow Brazilian Neymar, who scored the 100th goal of the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil's 100th World Cup match.

