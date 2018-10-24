Match of the Day pundits Alan Hansen, Phil Neville and Brad Friedel believe that Uruguay's Luis Suarez "should seek help" following his latest ban for biting.

The striker has been suspended from all football-related activity for four months for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, and has been banned for nine international matches, ruling him out of the rest of the 2014 World Cup.

Hansen says that the ban is probably a "fair punishment" for the Liverpool man, who was banned for 10 games by the Premier League for a similar incident involving Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last year, while Phil Neville feels that Fifa have got it "spot on".