Watch the full shoot-out between Brazil and Chile in their 2014 World Cup round 16 match.

The game finished 1-1 with both goals coming in the first half of normal time, with no goals scored after that the game fell to the first penalty shoot-out of this years tournament. Gonzalo Jara missed the decisive penalty for Chile - Brazil winning it 3-2.

Brazil will now face Colombia in the quarter final on Friday, 4 July.

