Belgium beat USA 2-1 in extra time and book their place in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals.

After a goalless 90 minutes in Salvador, Belgium took the lead through Wolfsburg winger Kevin de Bruyne, before former Chelsea team-mate Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to add a second.

Julian Green pulled one back for USA but Belgium held on to set up a last-eight clash with Argentina on Saturday.

