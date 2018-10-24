Watch some of the most contentious fouls committed by Brazil and Colombia in their World Cup quarter-final in Fortaleza.

The game saw more fouls committed (54) than in any other match at the tournament so far. Brazil star Neymar was carried off with a broken bone in his back, after a strong challenge from Juan Zuniga, but it was not given as a foul by the referee.

The hosts were also involved in the previous highest fouls-per-match count, with 51 fouls committed in their game against Chile.

Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 and will now face Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday, 8 July.

