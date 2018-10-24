Celebrity fans sing MOTD theme

  • From the section Football

Celebrity Match of the Day fans including Russell Brand and Piers Morgan hum the famous theme tune to the programme, which celebrates 50 years on air this season.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Read how Barry Stoller came up with the theme tune here.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

