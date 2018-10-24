Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish talks to BBC Sport's Gary Lineker about the departure of Tony Pulis as manager less than 48 hours before the start of the season.

Parish states there was "never any friction" between himself and the former Stoke City boss, but says communication became "difficult" because of fraught discussions over transfer targets.

Pulis won the Premier League's manager of the year award last season after taking the club from the bottom to an 11th-place finish - the club's highest since 1992.

The Eagles opened their Premier League campaign under caretaker coach Keith Millen with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.