Cristiano Ronaldo says he expects a "tough" reception at Anfield after his Real Madrid side were drawn with Liverpool in the Champions League group stage.

Ronaldo, the newly crowned Best Player in Europe, congratulated former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney on being named England captain.

He also says ex-Real colleague and new United signing Angel Di Maria will "do well" at Old Trafford and told the Argentina winger that his old number seven shirt is a "big responsibility".