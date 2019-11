Stoke boss Mark Hughes praises Mame Biram Diouf for a "fantastic" individual goal, which proved enough to give the Potters a 1-0 win at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Senegal international ran 70 yards with the ball before slotting underneath Joe Hart. City could have had a late penalty but Yaya Toure was booked for diving.

Diouf's goal was his first in the Premier League since December 2010, and Stoke's first ever goal at the Etihad Stadium.