Former Scotland hockey international Jackie Douglas moved from Dunoon to Kincraig in the Highlands and when her sons started playing shinty in neighbouring village Kingussie she decided to revive the Kincraig shinty tradition and started a team.

Recently, the young newcomers have been beating the shinty old guard and making a name for themselves in the area.

We've got guides to help you start out in shinty, volunteering or hockey, so let Jackie's story inspire you.