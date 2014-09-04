Watch highlights as Manchester United's record signing Angel Di Maria inspires Argentina to a 4-2 victory over world champions Germany in Dusseldorf.

The 26-year-old provided an assist for Sergio Aguero and two for Erik Lamela, before scoring himself to put the visitors 4-0 up.

Andre Schurrle got a goal back for the hosts before Mario Gotze revived memories of the World Cup final as a goalscoring substitute.

