Ports beat Glenavon in Mid-Ulster derby

Portadown moved to the top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference after beating former leaders Glenavon in a high-scoring mid-Ulster derby.

Gareth McKeown put Glenavon ahead on 18 minutes with a fantastic low strike but goals from Sean Mackle and Chris Casement plus a Darren Murray penalty put the Ports 3-1 ahead by the 58th minute.

Ciaran Martyn pulled one back with 13 minutes remaining but Peter McMahon's late right-foot volley made it 4-2.

No definitive explanation was given for in-form Eoin Bradley's omission for Glenavon although his GAA club Glenullin play Dungiven in a Derry Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Sunday.