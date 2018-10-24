The Republic of Ireland will play in two Euro 2020 group matches at the Aviva Stadium if they qualify for the tournament.

On Friday, Uefa announced that the Dublin stadium would be one of the 13 venues hosting matches for the first pan-continental Euros.

The Aviva Stadium will host three group matches and a last-16 match and Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney revealed that two of the opening stages matches would feature the Republic of Ireland if they progress to the finals.

"It's a tremendous incentive for us," said Delaney, who was accompanied by Irish Minister of State for Tourism & Sport at Friday's announcement in Geneva.

Wembley will host the tournament's final and semi-finals.