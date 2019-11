Dan Walker is joined by former West Ham United and England striker Dean Ashton for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.

The show has an interview with Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, we hear from Everton's Aiden McGeady as he prepares for the Merseyside derby and we have a chat with Teerasil Dangda, who is the only Thai footballer playing in Spain's La Liga.