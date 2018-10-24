Former England captain Paul Ince wants changes to be made to prevent the issue of a lack of black managers in British football from being "swept under the carpet".

Ince, who joins presenter Dan Walker and former England striker Dion Dublin for Focus Forum, would like to see the introduction of the 'Rooney Rule', which is used in the NFL to ensure black and ethnic minority candidates are adequately represented in the interview process for head coaching positions.

The Rooney Rule was established in 2003 and named after Dan Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and chairman of the NFL's diversity committee.

There are currently two black managers working in the English Football League - Chris Powell of Championship side Huddersfield Town and Keith Curle, manager of Carlisle United in League Two.