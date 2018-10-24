Irish League Show - penalty debate

Michael McNamee and Chris Morgan look at the latest action in BBC Sport NI's video review of the Irish Premiership.

There were some interesting talking points at the Ballymena Showgrounds, where Allan Jenkins netted a late goal to give the home side a 2-2 draw against champions Cliftonville.

Paul Heatley was in fine form again as his two goals helped Crusaders beat Institute 3-2 at Seaview.

Irish Premiership match highlights

Crusaders 3-2 Institute

Ballinamallard Utd 1-3 Linfield

Ballymena Utd 2-2 Cliftonville

Coleraine 2-1 Glenavon

Glentoran 1-0 Dungannon Swifts

Portadown 2-2 Warrenpoint Town

Irish Premiership table