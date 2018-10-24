BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

The friction between Stevenage and Newcastle during their fourth-round meetings in 1998 generated so much heat that it featured on BBC's Newsnight programme.

The Hertfordshire underdogs ultimately lost that encounter, but in 2011 they gained revenge.

Paired in the third round, Stevenage outplayed Newcastle and established a 2-0 lead at Broadhall Way through a Mike Williamson own goal and Michael Bostwick's long-range strike.

Joey Barton's injury-time thunderbolt gave Newcastle, who were down to 10 men following Chiek Tiote's red card, hope of a late reprieve.

But Peter Winn's cool finish a minute later ensured that Stevenage would finally claim the upset that eluded them 13 years previously.