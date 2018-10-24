Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell says he is looking to rebuild his career at his new club and hopes to earn an England recall in the future.

Rodwell feels he was misquoted when he talked about English players signing for his former team Manchester City and says he would not warn anyone off moving to the club.

Having started every game since he moved to Sunderland, Rodwell is delighted to be getting regular first team football and hopes his form can earn him a return to the England squad.

