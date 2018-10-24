Roy Keane tells Football Focus he believes the football world is scared of criticising former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane, now the assistant manager for Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland, believes Ferguson was "harsh to criticise" his former Manchester United players in a recent book.

Keane adds he felt compelled to tell "his side of the story", which prompted the writing of his own autobiography with Roddy Doyle.

