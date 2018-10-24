Football Association chairman Greg Dyke says English grassroots football is in "crisis" and wants £250m to dramatically improve coaching standards and facilities, as well as the fortunes of the national side.

Speaking to the BBC's sports editor Dan Roan after a year-long review into the failings of the England team, Dyke says the money - raised by the FA, government and Premier League - will help provide all-weather pitches and better quality coaching across 30 cities in the UK.

The head of English football also describes the make-up of managers in the professional game as "hideously white", in response to claims there are not enough bosses from black and other ethnic minority groups in the English game.