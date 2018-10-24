BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

An FA Cup run and a maverick foreign talent: two things that have got Tottenham fans giddy since Ricky Villa and Ossie Ardilles carried Spurs to the trophy in 1981.

David Ginola was a fitting heir to the Argentine pair and his superb solo goal in the 1999 quarter-final against Barnsley showed him at his mercurial best.

The France international had been closely marked throughout the game, but in the 68th minute escaped his shackles to slalom right and left through a bewildered Tykes defence and score the only goal of the game.

Tottenham, who had won the League Cup earlier in the season, were eliminated in the semi-finals by Newcastle who in turn were beaten in the final by a treble-chasing Manchester United.

Ginola went on to win both the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards.