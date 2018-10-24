Key facts: Record goals & record wins

BBC Sport looks at some of the key statistics from the weekend's Premier League games, as Southampton record their biggest winning margin in a league match since 1921 by beating Sunderland 8-0.

Sergio Aguero scored all four goals for Manchester City in their 4-1 victory against Tottenham, making him the club's leading Premier League goal scorer.

Arsenal managed to find a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Hull City, but the point couldn't prevent this becoming their second-worst start to a season under Arsene Wenger.

Top videos

Top Stories

Leicester City fans
Mitchell Santner (C) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Chris Jordan during the Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and England at Westpac Stadium
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Ashleigh Barty
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Matt Dawson
Liverpool's Sadio Mane falls during his side's game with Aston Villa
  • From the section Football
Rory McIlroy with the trophy
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments