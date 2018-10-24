BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Louis Saha struck 25 seconds into the 2009 FA Cup final for Everton as he scored the quickest goal in the cup final's history.

The Toffees had not won the competition since 1995 but reached the final after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Manchester United.

Although Everton made the perfect start, as Saha smashed the ball past Petr Cech having met Marouane Fellaini's header, Chelsea came back strongly and equalised through Didier Drogba midway through the first half.

Having drawn level, the Blues took control and were unlucky not be ahead by half-time with Ashley Cole shooting wide having been sent clean through.

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer had the last say with Frank Lampard taking Michael Ballack's pass, running inside Phil Neville before seeing his wonder strike nestle in the top right-hand corner.

Victory handed the Blues their fifth FA Cup and saw interim boss Guus Hiddink finish his short spell with a trophy.