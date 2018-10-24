BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

"I starting clapping myself, until I realised I was Sunderland's manager."

So said Peter Reid after his side were ushered out of the third round of the FA Cup in 1997 by a moment of trademark Dennis Bergkamp magic.

The Dutchman pirouetted clear of a couple of defenders, before bending a sublime shot around a third and into the top corner of Lionel Perez's goal as Arsenal won 2-0 at Roker Park.

Arsene Wenger was only three months into his reign at Arsenal. Although they were knocked out by Leeds in the next round, the Gunners went on to lift the FA Cup, as well as the league, in the following season.