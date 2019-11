With Luis Suarez in line to make his Barcelona debut in El Clasico against Real Madrid on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back at five of his best Premier League goals for Liverpool.

The Uruguay striker scored 69 league goals in 107 appearances before he left to sign for Barcelona in the summer.

The La Liga runners-up paid £75m but Suarez has been unable to play a competitive game having been banned for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

