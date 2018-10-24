Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tells Football Focus the Blues are "strong" enough to win both the Champions League and Premier League this season.

The Blues, who are unbeaten in the league, are four points clear at the top of the table and currently lead Champions League group G.

Courtois played on loan for Atletico Madrid in last season's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, and even though he wants "revenge" for the loss he would prefer league success this season.

