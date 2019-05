Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises striker Alexis Sanchez and says he has similar qualities to Barcelona forward Luis Suarez as his side beat Burnley 3-0.

Arsenal recorded a second straight win for the first time this season thanks to a brace from Sanchez and a first senior goal for defender Calum Chambers.

Arsene Wenger's side are unbeaten in their last 23 home Premier League matches.