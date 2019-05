Hull boss Steve Bruce says his team's performance got worse the longer their game against Southampton went on, after the Tigers lost 1-0 to the Saints at the KC Stadium.

Victor Wanyama hit the only goal of the match, capitalising on a poor clearance from third-choice Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic after just three minutes to score from 40 yards.

Hull have won just one of their last nine Premier League games, losing three and drawing five.