Danny Murphy and Brad Friedel join MOTD3's Mark Chapman to discuss whether it was fair of Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho to "moan" about Blues fans following Saturday's 2-1 win over QPR.

The panel also discuss Harry Kane's impressive form after the Tottenham forward scored his ninth goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

The trio also look ahead to Liverpool's "tough" week of fixtures, including Tuesday's visit to Real Madrid in the Champions League and playing host to Chelsea on Saturday.