Plymouth Argyle owner James Brent tells BBC South West he spends just half a day per week on club business and is "not competent" to run it on a daily basis.

Brent insists, however, that since taking the League Two club over in 2011, he has employed the right people to ensure it can become a success.

"I think I'm a competent chairman of it, to provide direction and challenge governance of it, and that is what I do," he says.